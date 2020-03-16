3914 Arbor Mill Cir

AVAILABLE SOON! 03/01. Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Beautiful open kitchen with a breakfast bar over looking the living room. Master suite and bath with his and her sinks and seperate shower. Walk in closet. Lovely screened in lanai with paver flooring. This home is a must see! Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
