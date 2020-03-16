3914 Arbor Mill Cir

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

AVAILABLE SOON! 03/01. Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Beautiful open kitchen with a breakfast bar over looking the living room. Master suite and bath with his and her sinks and seperate shower. Walk in closet. Lovely screened in lanai with paver flooring. This home is a must see! Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550