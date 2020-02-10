All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3815 ARBOR MILL CIR
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3815 ARBOR MILL CIR

3815 Arbor Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3815 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome, Newer Home in Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation. Spacious entry opens to open concept floor plan . Gourmet, Updated Kitchen with large island in center. Top of the line appliances including a double oven. Eating space off of kitchen. Large family room. Two bedrooms share a bath down front hall way. Front separate office space with double doors. Master is in back rear of home. HUGE room with en suite offering two separate vanities, large walk in shower and walk in closet. Separate water closet. Lovely screened lanai out back and good size yard. Partially Fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have any available units?
3815 ARBOR MILL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have?
Some of 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3815 ARBOR MILL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR offer parking?
No, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR has a pool.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have accessible units?
No, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 ARBOR MILL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida