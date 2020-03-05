All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:04 AM

3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD

3750 Silver Bluff Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Silver Bluff Blvd, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious, ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in desirable Oakleaf Community with amenities and close to dining and shopping. BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT home as of 02/2020. Kitchen is tiled, with plenty of cabinets. Large, open storage closet is located next to the laundry room. Condo includes washer & dryer. 2nd bedroom is considered a second master and the closet in the 2nd bedroom closet it a huge walk in closet. Patio is roofed and screened. DUAL APPLICATIONS FOR THIS PROPERTY. The HOA requires a $100 application fee and Perkins Realty requires a $60 application fee per person! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

