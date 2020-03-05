3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD

Amenities

Spacious, ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in desirable Oakleaf Community with amenities and close to dining and shopping. BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT home as of 02/2020. Kitchen is tiled, with plenty of cabinets. Large, open storage closet is located next to the laundry room. Condo includes washer & dryer. 2nd bedroom is considered a second master and the closet in the 2nd bedroom closet it a huge walk in closet. Patio is roofed and screened. DUAL APPLICATIONS FOR THIS PROPERTY. The HOA requires a $100 application fee and Perkins Realty requires a $60 application fee per person! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED.