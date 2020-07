Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Townhouse located in the popular Oakleaf area, in close proximity to the A rated high school, shopping centers, and restaurants. This home has an open floor plan, and tile floors in the living areas. Convenient bathroom located downstairs. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and double sink. Covered patio and irrigation system. Move in ready the last week of July.