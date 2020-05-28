372 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths. The spacious floor plan features an open family room, breakfast area and kitchen, a laundry room and a flex room, ideal for use as an office or spare guest room. The kitchen is equipped with castled cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a center island with pendant lighting. The upstairs houses all of the bedrooms, including the master suite and private bath with a dual vanity and walk-in shower. Call today to schedule a showing. 904.575.0550