All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 372 Vineyard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
372 Vineyard Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

372 Vineyard Lane

372 Vineyard Ln · (904) 900-5940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths. The spacious floor plan features an open family room, breakfast area and kitchen, a laundry room and a flex room, ideal for use as an office or spare guest room. The kitchen is equipped with castled cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a center island with pendant lighting. The upstairs houses all of the bedrooms, including the master suite and private bath with a dual vanity and walk-in shower. Call today to schedule a showing. 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
372 Vineyard Lane has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 372 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 372 Vineyard Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
372 Vineyard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 372 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Vineyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 372 Vineyard Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity