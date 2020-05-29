3532 Silver Bluff Boulevard

Amenities
FOR RENT: 4BR/3BA SPACIOUS HOME IN SILVERLEAF @ OAKLEAF PLANTATION - Spacious home in SilverLeaf featuring a master bedroom with tub and stand up shower, two walk-in closets, linen closet, private entrance to screened patio, 2 additional bedrooms divided by Jack and Jill bath, separate guest room with 3rd bath, ceiling fans, upgraded light fixtures and a large fenced back yard. Tenants enjoy all that OakLeaf has to offer - community pools, tennis courts, trails, and much more.
(RLNE3472018)