All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR

3518 Live Oak Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3518 Live Oak Hollow Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Lovely 4BR/2BA home located in the FOREST BROOKE neighborhood within the desirable OAKLEAF PLANTATION Community! Open Floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & wet areas. Formal dining room, large family room & spacious kitchen with corian countertops & breakfast nook/eat-in kitchen area. ALL appliances included. Master Bath has Garden Tub with separate shower. Covered Patio & fenced backyard. 2-Car Garage. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities including Water Parks, Pools, Tennis Courts, Soccer fields, Basketball courts, Gym, Exercise Room & much more. A-Rated Schools! Convenient to Cecil Field, NAS-Jax St. Vincent's Hospital, restaurants, movie theaters and shopping. Easy access to I-295 and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have any available units?
3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR offers parking.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR has a pool.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida