3518 LIVE OAK HOLLOW DR

Lovely 4BR/2BA home located in the FOREST BROOKE neighborhood within the desirable OAKLEAF PLANTATION Community! Open Floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen & wet areas. Formal dining room, large family room & spacious kitchen with corian countertops & breakfast nook/eat-in kitchen area. ALL appliances included. Master Bath has Garden Tub with separate shower. Covered Patio & fenced backyard. 2-Car Garage. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities including Water Parks, Pools, Tennis Courts, Soccer fields, Basketball courts, Gym, Exercise Room & much more. A-Rated Schools! Convenient to Cecil Field, NAS-Jax St. Vincent's Hospital, restaurants, movie theaters and shopping. Easy access to I-295 and I-10.