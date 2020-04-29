All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
337 Saint James Way

337 Saint James Way · No Longer Available
Location

337 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Like new Lennar home located in Arbor Mill at Oakleaf. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Included features are Quartz counter tops, espresso stained cabinetry, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), wood tile in wet areas and extended into living areas, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. This community provides the charming neighborhood atmosphere you want with features you will love. an ideal community to call home. Pets conditional. Call Vance to schedule a showing 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Saint James Way have any available units?
337 Saint James Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 337 Saint James Way have?
Some of 337 Saint James Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Saint James Way currently offering any rent specials?
337 Saint James Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Saint James Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Saint James Way is pet friendly.
Does 337 Saint James Way offer parking?
Yes, 337 Saint James Way offers parking.
Does 337 Saint James Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Saint James Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Saint James Way have a pool?
Yes, 337 Saint James Way has a pool.
Does 337 Saint James Way have accessible units?
No, 337 Saint James Way does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Saint James Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Saint James Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Saint James Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Saint James Way does not have units with air conditioning.

