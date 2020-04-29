337 Saint James Way

Amenities

Like new Lennar home located in Arbor Mill at Oakleaf. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Included features are Quartz counter tops, espresso stained cabinetry, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), wood tile in wet areas and extended into living areas, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. This community provides the charming neighborhood atmosphere you want with features you will love. an ideal community to call home. Pets conditional. Call Vance to schedule a showing 904.575.0550