All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

3308 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3308 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
new construction
This newly constructed home in Chestnut Ridge boasts the most exclusive lakefront view in the neighborhood! Enjoy 5-star HOA maintenance services & extensive amenities including 24/7 gated entry, and a low maintenance lifestyle. Built by Dreamfinders, this home offers significant upgrades, including wide-planked coastal wood style flooring, stunning accent walls, elegant finishes, and granite kitchen countertops! Stunning lake views by the gas firepit will have you never wanting to leave....Don't miss your opportunity to live in easy living luxury! Square footage has been confirmed by dream finders, incorrect on tax roll. The following light fixtures are not included : Dinning room, foyer, ceiling fan in lanai and living room, bedroom fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have any available units?
3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY offer parking?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garage
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida