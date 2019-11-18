3308 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

Amenities

This newly constructed home in Chestnut Ridge boasts the most exclusive lakefront view in the neighborhood! Enjoy 5-star HOA maintenance services & extensive amenities including 24/7 gated entry, and a low maintenance lifestyle. Built by Dreamfinders, this home offers significant upgrades, including wide-planked coastal wood style flooring, stunning accent walls, elegant finishes, and granite kitchen countertops! Stunning lake views by the gas firepit will have you never wanting to leave....Don't miss your opportunity to live in easy living luxury! Square footage has been confirmed by dream finders, incorrect on tax roll. The following light fixtures are not included : Dinning room, foyer, ceiling fan in lanai and living room, bedroom fixtures.