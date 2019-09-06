325 WILDBERRY CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home - featuring Great room, Formal Dining room, with an eat-in Kitchen and split bedrooms. Also vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry, walk in closets, all kitchen appliances and a private Fenced rear yard. This home is on a quiet cul-de-sac, has a double car garage with additional storage. This home is convenient to wonderful Clay County Schools - Elementary, Middle, and High School. Home has new energy efficient HVAC system for lower bills. Also has a new roof. See it today at your convenience. A $50 application fee per adult, $300 pet fee if you have any, & $1400 security deposit apply.