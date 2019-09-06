All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

325 WILDBERRY CT

325 Wildberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

325 Wildberry Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home - featuring Great room, Formal Dining room, with an eat-in Kitchen and split bedrooms. Also vaulted ceilings, indoor laundry, walk in closets, all kitchen appliances and a private Fenced rear yard. This home is on a quiet cul-de-sac, has a double car garage with additional storage. This home is convenient to wonderful Clay County Schools - Elementary, Middle, and High School. Home has new energy efficient HVAC system for lower bills. Also has a new roof. See it today at your convenience. A $50 application fee per adult, $300 pet fee if you have any, & $1400 security deposit apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have any available units?
325 WILDBERRY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 325 WILDBERRY CT have?
Some of 325 WILDBERRY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 WILDBERRY CT currently offering any rent specials?
325 WILDBERRY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 WILDBERRY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 WILDBERRY CT is pet friendly.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT offer parking?
Yes, 325 WILDBERRY CT offers parking.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 WILDBERRY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have a pool?
No, 325 WILDBERRY CT does not have a pool.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have accessible units?
No, 325 WILDBERRY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 WILDBERRY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 WILDBERRY CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 WILDBERRY CT has units with air conditioning.
