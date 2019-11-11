3170 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

Amenities

Welcome Home! Newer Oakleaf Townhome offering three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Great entry way leads into the kitchen that offers food prep island with breakfast bar seating. Tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Eating area off of kitchen. Kitchen overlooks family room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features en suite with dual vanity sink, stand up shower, and separate water room. Laundry upstairs. Tile throughout main level. Covered Patio with view of the lake and preserve out back! Schedule your showing today!