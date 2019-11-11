All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:20 AM

3170 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

3170 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Welcome Home! Newer Oakleaf Townhome offering three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Great entry way leads into the kitchen that offers food prep island with breakfast bar seating. Tons of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Eating area off of kitchen. Kitchen overlooks family room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features en suite with dual vanity sink, stand up shower, and separate water room. Laundry upstairs. Tile throughout main level. Covered Patio with view of the lake and preserve out back! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

