315 Springfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cul-de-Sac home with LARGE lot, back yard enclosed privacy fence and comes with a shed available to use. Welcome and come in come in to enjoy this comfortable open home with fireplace, living room & dining combo. Very large kitchen with pass thru window so you can enjoy what is happening in the living room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, enjoy your breakfast nook and bay-window. Laundry off the kitchen. On you way out to the back yard, stop and enjoy your screened patio... As you move throughout the home, you will come to the Master Bedroom first and WOW take a look at the master bath and walk in closet. Next comes the additional three bedrooms, one with luxury vinyl flooring.. This home will not last long, don't wait, apply now. Renters Insurance required, Pets Welcome..apply www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.