3128 LITCHFIELD DR

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300.00 Off First Months Rent! Rent a fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Oakleaf! Freshly painted, new carpet in bedrooms and living room, and new flooring in all wet areas! Living/Dining Combination, Breakfast Bar, Interior Laundry, Wood Burning Fireplace, Brand New Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and much more! Large Backyard! You have to see for yourself! Washer and Dryer Connections Only. Small Dogs (Under 40 Lbs) and Cats Allowed. $315.00 Pet Fee, Non-Refundable.