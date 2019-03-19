All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
3128 LITCHFIELD DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3128 LITCHFIELD DR

3128 Litchfield Dr · No Longer Available
Oakleaf Plantation
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3128 Litchfield Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300.00 Off First Months Rent! Rent a fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Oakleaf! Freshly painted, new carpet in bedrooms and living room, and new flooring in all wet areas! Living/Dining Combination, Breakfast Bar, Interior Laundry, Wood Burning Fireplace, Brand New Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and much more! Large Backyard! You have to see for yourself! Washer and Dryer Connections Only. Small Dogs (Under 40 Lbs) and Cats Allowed. $315.00 Pet Fee, Non-Refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have any available units?
3128 LITCHFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have?
Some of 3128 LITCHFIELD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 LITCHFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3128 LITCHFIELD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 LITCHFIELD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR is pet friendly.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR offers parking.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 LITCHFIELD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 LITCHFIELD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
