3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR

Amenities
Well Maintained SPACIOUS Home in the heart of Oakleaf. This home has room for the entire family! Beautiful double door entrance opens to the formal living and dining spaces- or a great space to use for home office/ kids play area. Large kitchen with food prep island and breakfast eating space. Large family room with built ins. Master is downstairs, featuring his/her closets, dual vanity sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Three other bedrooms downstairs, one offers a POOL BATH to the private fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find a loft, bedroom, and a half bath. Close to the amenity center and all Oakleaf Shopping. Come see today!