Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR

3119 Stonebrier Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Stonebrier Ridge Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Well Maintained SPACIOUS Home in the heart of Oakleaf. This home has room for the entire family! Beautiful double door entrance opens to the formal living and dining spaces- or a great space to use for home office/ kids play area. Large kitchen with food prep island and breakfast eating space. Large family room with built ins. Master is downstairs, featuring his/her closets, dual vanity sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Three other bedrooms downstairs, one offers a POOL BATH to the private fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find a loft, bedroom, and a half bath. Close to the amenity center and all Oakleaf Shopping. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have any available units?
3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have?
Some of 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR offer parking?
No, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
