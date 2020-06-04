All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3056 TOWER OAKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3056 TOWER OAKS DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

3056 TOWER OAKS DR

3056 Tower Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3056 Tower Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful house for rent. Come see this gorgeous Plantation Oaks home 4bedrooms/2baths, with great schools nearby the idyllic street. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,485 square foot home is full of surprises. Once you step through the door you go from quaint family neighborhood, to chic modern home. Cool, high style design punctuates the inside. Modern stainless steel cord railing on the stairs and loft, warm Scandinavian style wood kitchen cabinets, soft grey quartz countertops, and so much more! You'll swear you stepped into a trendy Soho Loft. Your Master Retreat includes a super luxe sauna and a side entrance to your own tranquil patio with a bamboo hedge for privacy. You won't believe your luck finding this gem hiding in the heart of Oakleaf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have any available units?
3056 TOWER OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have?
Some of 3056 TOWER OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 TOWER OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3056 TOWER OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 TOWER OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 TOWER OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3056 TOWER OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida