3056 TOWER OAKS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

Beautiful house for rent. Come see this gorgeous Plantation Oaks home 4bedrooms/2baths, with great schools nearby the idyllic street. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,485 square foot home is full of surprises. Once you step through the door you go from quaint family neighborhood, to chic modern home. Cool, high style design punctuates the inside. Modern stainless steel cord railing on the stairs and loft, warm Scandinavian style wood kitchen cabinets, soft grey quartz countertops, and so much more! You'll swear you stepped into a trendy Soho Loft. Your Master Retreat includes a super luxe sauna and a side entrance to your own tranquil patio with a bamboo hedge for privacy. You won't believe your luck finding this gem hiding in the heart of Oakleaf