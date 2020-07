Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a cul-de-sac. It has a formal living and dining room combo. The kitchen is fully equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator and over-the-range microwave. There is a breakfast nook as well. The family room has a gas fireplace and an entertainment nook. There is a garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and a water closet in the master bathroom. Enjoy relaxing on your covered back patio.