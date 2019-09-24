All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
2991 Thorncrest Dr.

2991 Thorncrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2991 Thorncrest Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Large Home in Desirable Oakleaf Plantation - Remarkable five bedrooms/ three full bath home. Separate formal living and dining upon entrance. Large kitchen cabinets, with lots of counter space and a huge pantry, that extends to the spacious den. Downstairs is completed with a 1/2 bath and laundry room with utility sink. Very spacious Master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets, dual sinks, and separate shower and garden tub. French doors lead you to the covered lanai and a fully fenced yard.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5125532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have any available units?
2991 Thorncrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have?
Some of 2991 Thorncrest Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 Thorncrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2991 Thorncrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 Thorncrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. has a pool.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2991 Thorncrest Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2991 Thorncrest Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
