2991 Thorncrest Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Large Home in Desirable Oakleaf Plantation - Remarkable five bedrooms/ three full bath home. Separate formal living and dining upon entrance. Large kitchen cabinets, with lots of counter space and a huge pantry, that extends to the spacious den. Downstairs is completed with a 1/2 bath and laundry room with utility sink. Very spacious Master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets, dual sinks, and separate shower and garden tub. French doors lead you to the covered lanai and a fully fenced yard.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE5125532)