1116 Southern Hills Drive

Luxurious 4 bedroom home in the desired community of Eagle Landing!

This large home offers over 3,000 sq ft of living space and has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with attached 2 car garage. Grand entrance leads you directly to the formal living and dining room that leads into the beautiful chefs kitchen. Kitchen offers a open concept overlooking the family room and has attached eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tall dark wood cabinets, double wall oven and glass top range. There is also a kitchen island / breakfast bar that includes a double stainless steel sink. Additionally bonus room that sits just off the family room.

All rooms are large and have ample amount of closet space.The Master bedroom is large and has beautiful tray ceilings and dark wood laminate flooring. Master bathroom suite is a dream offering a walk in tiled shower with glass window over looking the garden tub. Ceramic tile floor covering throughout, Dark wood vanities with white counter tops are the perfect touch. Huge walk in closet is a bonus. Family room leads out to the very private, covered patio that over looks the woods. Wooded lot allows for privacy.

All this home has to offer plus enjoy the amenities of Eagle Landings / Oakleaf Plantations include pool with water-slide, children's splash area, playground, miles of walking trails, sports parks and so much more. This is also a Golf Course community. All within minutes of shopping and major highways.



