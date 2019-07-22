All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:49 PM

1116 Southern Hills Drive

1116 Southern Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Southern Hills Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious 4 bedroom home in the desired community of Eagle Landing!
This large home offers over 3,000 sq ft of living space and has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with attached 2 car garage. Grand entrance leads you directly to the formal living and dining room that leads into the beautiful chefs kitchen. Kitchen offers a open concept overlooking the family room and has attached eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tall dark wood cabinets, double wall oven and glass top range. There is also a kitchen island / breakfast bar that includes a double stainless steel sink. Additionally bonus room that sits just off the family room.
All rooms are large and have ample amount of closet space.The Master bedroom is large and has beautiful tray ceilings and dark wood laminate flooring. Master bathroom suite is a dream offering a walk in tiled shower with glass window over looking the garden tub. Ceramic tile floor covering throughout, Dark wood vanities with white counter tops are the perfect touch. Huge walk in closet is a bonus. Family room leads out to the very private, covered patio that over looks the woods. Wooded lot allows for privacy.
All this home has to offer plus enjoy the amenities of Eagle Landings / Oakleaf Plantations include pool with water-slide, children's splash area, playground, miles of walking trails, sports parks and so much more. This is also a Golf Course community. All within minutes of shopping and major highways.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
1116 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 1116 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Southern Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Southern Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Southern Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Southern Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Southern Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
