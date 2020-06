Amenities

Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve. Semi detached 1/1/1 guest suite is perfect for college age children or guests! Wide open floor plan and a lanai built with pavers that is sure to be a favorite place for the family. Located on a cul de sac this home is just waiting for a new family. Pool & Tennis amenities included with rent.