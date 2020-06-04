All apartments in Oakland
706 Strihal Loop
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:43 PM

706 Strihal Loop

706 Strihal Loop · (321) 985-5095
Location

706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL 34787

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,645

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes. The home opens to a grand staircase with wood floors & banister, with wood floors in the dining room and office as well as tile floors throughout the rest of the 1st-Floor, with the exception of the Bottom-Master Bedroom as it features comfortable carpeting. The Master Bathroom features His & Hers sinks and a garden tub with separate shower. The kitchen opens up to a naturally lit Family Room with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors which lead you out to the covered patio. The 2nd level features carpet throughout.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Strihal Loop have any available units?
706 Strihal Loop has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Strihal Loop have?
Some of 706 Strihal Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Strihal Loop currently offering any rent specials?
706 Strihal Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Strihal Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Strihal Loop is pet friendly.
Does 706 Strihal Loop offer parking?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not offer parking.
Does 706 Strihal Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Strihal Loop have a pool?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not have a pool.
Does 706 Strihal Loop have accessible units?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Strihal Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Strihal Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Strihal Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
