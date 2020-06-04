706 Strihal Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes. The home opens to a grand staircase with wood floors & banister, with wood floors in the dining room and office as well as tile floors throughout the rest of the 1st-Floor, with the exception of the Bottom-Master Bedroom as it features comfortable carpeting. The Master Bathroom features His & Hers sinks and a garden tub with separate shower. The kitchen opens up to a naturally lit Family Room with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors which lead you out to the covered patio. The 2nd level features carpet throughout.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.