/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1269 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Brookgreen Avenue
6112 Brookgreen Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Park Central
37 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Millenia
12 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 Chestnut Oak Court
1706 Chestnut Oak Court, Orange County, FL
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Orlando - COMING SOON! This updated 4 bedroom home boasts an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4920 Luge Lane
4920 Luge Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
4920 Luge Lane Available 07/10/20 MOVE in JULY 2020!! Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!! - Rent: $1,695 Deposit: $1,695 Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4813 Matteo Trail
4813 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1610 sqft
Space 3bd/2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5483 Vineland Rd 10209
5483 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Awesome apartment at Cypress Fairway! - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment located on at the Cypress Fairway Association. The community is secured with a guarded gate and offers great amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, and Tennis court.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3611 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3611 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
3 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE2344948)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3583 CONROY ROAD
3583 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1336 sqft
Resort Style Living in Mosaic at Millennia! This 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo comes with a washer & dryer, assigned parking spot, tile kitchen & bathroom, private rear covered patio, stone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and in home security
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5161 PICADILLY CIRCUS COURT
5161 Picadilly Circus Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
2 story condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and interior features include a large living room with fireplace, cozy kitchen that opens to the dining area. Master suite offers dual closets as well as a private bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Millenia
1 Unit Available
4955 POPLOPEN LANE
4955 Poplopen Lane, Orlando, FL
Available for rent Now! This awesome 4 bedroom townhouse is ready for a new tenant! This is a corner unit home, very spacious and private.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3701 CONROY ROAD
3701 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Live the beautiful lifestyle of Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with an on-suite bath and a large
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5075 MILLENNIA GREEN DRIVE
5075 Millennia Green Dr, Orlando, FL
For Lease Millenia Park area / Closed to Dr Phillis area ..Location..location..location...
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained 3/2 condo in great location. 24 hour guarded gate and another gate, resort style amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and pools.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Millenia
1 Unit Available
5029 MATTEO TRAIL
5029 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Walking distance to Millenia Mall, Costco, Target, IKEA and Great Restaurants. EASY ACCESS to I4, 408, Turnpike. JUST MINUTES TO: Downtown, Airport and Theme parks. BEAUTIFUL 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Central
1 Unit Available
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12
2604 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Metro West
42 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1295 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL