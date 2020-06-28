All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 6143 Roxburg Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
6143 Roxburg Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

6143 Roxburg Ave

6143 Roxburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6143 Roxburg Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 bedroom 2 bathroom Home in Oak Ridge for Rent! - Come to the Bonnie Brook Community located in the Hard of Oak Ridge. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom is ready for someone
to make it their home. Home is fully tiled, living room, dinning room combo, there is a great room, all new appliances have been installed washer and dryer hookups and ready for new family to move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including the landscaping.

Rent: $1650
Security Deposit: $1650
Application Fee: $75 Per Adult
Administration Fee: $100

Call to Schedule a viewing 407-924-1222

(RLNE5147860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have any available units?
6143 Roxburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 6143 Roxburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6143 Roxburg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 Roxburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave offer parking?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have a pool?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6143 Roxburg Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6143 Roxburg Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College