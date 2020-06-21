Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows give plenty of light and there are ceiling fans in most rooms. The bathroom has a full bathtub. A covered screen-enclosed patio overlooks the large backyard, which is a beautiful private oasis with lots of trees and shrubs. Separate laundry room with room for your own full-size Washer & Dryer. 1 Car garage plus additional driveway parking which features beautiful brick pavers.



Located close to Millenia Mall, Festival Bay Mall, Oak Ridge Road, I-4, John Young and only a short walk to local schools.



PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED.



THIS HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT, THANK YOU.



