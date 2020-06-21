All apartments in Oak Ridge
6112 Brookgreen Avenue
6112 Brookgreen Avenue

6112 Brookgreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Brookgreen Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows give plenty of light and there are ceiling fans in most rooms. The bathroom has a full bathtub. A covered screen-enclosed patio overlooks the large backyard, which is a beautiful private oasis with lots of trees and shrubs. Separate laundry room with room for your own full-size Washer & Dryer. 1 Car garage plus additional driveway parking which features beautiful brick pavers.

Located close to Millenia Mall, Festival Bay Mall, Oak Ridge Road, I-4, John Young and only a short walk to local schools.

PEST CONTROL IS INCLUDED.

THIS HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT, THANK YOU.

(RLNE3287546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have any available units?
6112 Brookgreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have?
Some of 6112 Brookgreen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Brookgreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Brookgreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Brookgreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 Brookgreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 Brookgreen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
