5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5526 P G A Blvd - P G A - Unit 4918 Unit 4918 Available 02/22/19 Spacious Condo near Millenia Mall - Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone counter tops in kitchen.Kitchen also features separate nook for computer. Ample counter top and cabinet space. Separate storage room can be used as pantry. Breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with large master suite,featuring huge walk in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full size washer and dryer included. Community offers a pool and lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas. Call now! 407/736-9309.



Pet friendly. No aggressive breeds please. Max weight 40#.



No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.



(RLNE1862068)