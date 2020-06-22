All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918

5526 P G a Blvd Unit 4918 · No Longer Available
Location

5526 P G a Blvd Unit 4918, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
5526 P G A Blvd - P G A - Unit 4918 Unit 4918 Available 02/22/19 Spacious Condo near Millenia Mall - Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone counter tops in kitchen.Kitchen also features separate nook for computer. Ample counter top and cabinet space. Separate storage room can be used as pantry. Breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with large master suite,featuring huge walk in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full size washer and dryer included. Community offers a pool and lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas. Call now! 407/736-9309.

Pet friendly. No aggressive breeds please. Max weight 40#.

No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.

(RLNE1862068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have any available units?
5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have?
Some of 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 currently offering any rent specials?
5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 is pet friendly.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 offer parking?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 does offer parking.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have a pool?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 has a pool.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have accessible units?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Unit 4918 does not have units with air conditioning.
