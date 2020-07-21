5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

JUST REDUCED !! Spacious Condo near Millenia Mall - Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also features separate nook for the computer. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate storage room can be used as a pantry. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen-sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.



No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.



Pets Not Allowed!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,295.00 Monthly Rent

$1,295.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over.



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



