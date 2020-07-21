All apartments in Oak Ridge
5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918

5526 P G a Blvd Unit 4912 · No Longer Available
Location

5526 P G a Blvd Unit 4912, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
JUST REDUCED !! Spacious Condo near Millenia Mall - Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also features separate nook for the computer. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate storage room can be used as a pantry. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen-sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.

No HOA application required. Must obtain parking stickers from HOA prior to move in or risk towing.

Pets Not Allowed!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

$1,295.00 Monthly Rent
$1,295.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over.

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have any available units?
5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have?
Some of 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 currently offering any rent specials?
5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 pet-friendly?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 offer parking?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 offers parking.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have a pool?
Yes, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 has a pool.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have accessible units?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 P G A Blvd Apt. 4918 does not have units with air conditioning.
