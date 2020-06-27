Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2662 Breezewind Dr Available 09/15/19 South Pointe Millenia Area! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Neutral color paint and ceramic flooring througout. Spacious bedrooms and large screened in porch, corner lot and fenced in yard with storage shed. Large garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Located off JohnYoung Pkwy just after Oakridge. Short drive to the Millenium Mall, restaurants and minutes to I4 and downtown Orlando.



Must have RENTERS INSURANCE**



Available on September 15



Ackley Florida Property Management

321-333-4031

leads+4068@tenantturnermail.com

www,ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5068925)