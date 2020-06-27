All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 2662 Breezewind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
2662 Breezewind Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2662 Breezewind Dr

2662 Breezewind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2662 Breezewind Drive, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2662 Breezewind Dr Available 09/15/19 South Pointe Millenia Area! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Neutral color paint and ceramic flooring througout. Spacious bedrooms and large screened in porch, corner lot and fenced in yard with storage shed. Large garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Located off JohnYoung Pkwy just after Oakridge. Short drive to the Millenium Mall, restaurants and minutes to I4 and downtown Orlando.

Must have RENTERS INSURANCE**

Available on September 15

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
321-333-4031
leads+4068@tenantturnermail.com
www,ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5068925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have any available units?
2662 Breezewind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 2662 Breezewind Dr have?
Some of 2662 Breezewind Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Breezewind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Breezewind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Breezewind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 Breezewind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Breezewind Dr offers parking.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Breezewind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have a pool?
No, 2662 Breezewind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have accessible units?
No, 2662 Breezewind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Breezewind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Breezewind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Breezewind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College