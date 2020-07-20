1625 W Oak Ridge Road Weatherly Condo Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Excellent 1 Bed / 1 Bath located on Weatherly Condo at Central Park, Orlando - Excellent 1 Bed / 1 Bath second floor condo available at Weatherly Condo at Central Park gated community with easy access to Florida Mall, the Mall at Millenia, 1-4, Commercial District, LK Ellanor Drive, Florida College, Integrative Medicine, Westgate Resort Office, Children's Medical Services, Florida Health Centre and Sanford Brown College



Access to all the fantastic amenities on Weatherly Condo at Central Park including communal pool, kiddy pool, laundry facility etc.



Property is 630 sq.ft in size.



For further information, please contact Globe Property LLC on 407-569-2860 or 407-334-9468



(RLNE5028882)