Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY

6228 Scarlet Darter Way · (813) 967-4071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6228 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL 33625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to occupy this brand new, affordable 3 bedroom town home with a private lake right in Tampa. In a word, So conveniently located just off the Veteran's Expressway at Ehrlich Rd in Citrus Park, this just completed 3/2.5 town home features a spacious loft, attached garage and all the goodies you would expect in today's modern living. Features include granite and solid surface counter tops, upgraded cabinets and appliances, and a master suite with triple walk-in closets. Sit on your screened lanai overlooking nature or kayak and fish on Gant Lake. When you must leave, it's nice to be minutes from TIA, Citrus Park Mall, West Shore, International Mall and the bridges to Pinellas beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have any available units?
6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have?
Some of 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY does offer parking.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have a pool?
No, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
