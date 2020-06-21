6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Be the first to occupy this brand new, affordable 3 bedroom town home with a private lake right in Tampa. In a word, So conveniently located just off the Veteran's Expressway at Ehrlich Rd in Citrus Park, this just completed 3/2.5 town home features a spacious loft, attached garage and all the goodies you would expect in today's modern living. Features include granite and solid surface counter tops, upgraded cabinets and appliances, and a master suite with triple walk-in closets. Sit on your screened lanai overlooking nature or kayak and fish on Gant Lake. When you must leave, it's nice to be minutes from TIA, Citrus Park Mall, West Shore, International Mall and the bridges to Pinellas beaches.