Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Cozy home 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, kitchen, breakfast area and a study room, 1 car garage with lanai and privacy fenced backyard. This home has recently replaced Central Air and Heat, utility closet with washer and dryer. Located 1 block from Lake LeClare where the clubhouse, playground, swimming pool and water sports are. It is a short distance to Veterans Expressway (FL-589), FL-568 and N. Dale Mabry Hwy (FL-587)



