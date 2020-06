Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND UPDATED EXECUTIVE RENTAL OVERLOOKING THE NORTHDALE GOLF COURSE AND LAKE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM....FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NEW GOURMET KITCHEN, NEW AND UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING, ALL NEW FIXTURES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THERE IS ALSO A SEPARATE OFFICE PERFECT FOR WORKING AT HOME. YOUR CLIENT WONT BE DISAPPOINTED.

VIDEO OF HOME: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF2OJAOWDKc&feature=youtu.be