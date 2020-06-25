All apartments in Northdale
4006 Carrollwood Palm Court

4006 Carrollwood Palm Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Carrollwood Palm Ct, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in gated community in Carrollwood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, available Now - Please call Darlene Gore at (813) 263-3801 for more information on this home. For Lease in the Villas at Carrollwood! A free-standing home is in move-in condition with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with a balcony of the Master Suite overlooking the front courtyard. There's also an attached oversized 2 car garage to go along with the maintenance-free lifestyle. The community offers a large pool and tennis court! An updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances including a convection oven, washer and dryer are included. Newer wood looking tile floors downstairs for easy maintenance. **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

