4006 Carrollwood Palm Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in gated community in Carrollwood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, available Now - Please call Darlene Gore at (813) 263-3801 for more information on this home. For Lease in the Villas at Carrollwood! A free-standing home is in move-in condition with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with a balcony of the Master Suite overlooking the front courtyard. There's also an attached oversized 2 car garage to go along with the maintenance-free lifestyle. The community offers a large pool and tennis court! An updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances including a convection oven, washer and dryer are included. Newer wood looking tile floors downstairs for easy maintenance. **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4902942)