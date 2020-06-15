All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

17378 Old Tobacco Road · (727) 534-4940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL 33558

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction. Hidden Oaks is an executive, gated community that offers privacy for that home-office type executive that needs peace and quiet! It has three bedrooms, which includes an extra-large master suite, 2.5 baths, a large loft upstairs that can be used in a variety of ways, and a two-car garage. The home is nestled up to a beautiful green conservation area and comes furnished, if desired. The kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded kitchen cabinetry with pull out shelves, crown molding, stainless hardware, etc. The home is still furnished with all the bells and whistles that came with the model home and are yours to enjoy. This home is zoned for the highly coveted Steinbrenner High School. A short drive to the Veterans Expressway, and all of the restaurants/venues Dale Mabry has to offer! Available for $2300/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have any available units?
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have?
Some of 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does offer parking.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity