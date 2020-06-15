17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction. Hidden Oaks is an executive, gated community that offers privacy for that home-office type executive that needs peace and quiet! It has three bedrooms, which includes an extra-large master suite, 2.5 baths, a large loft upstairs that can be used in a variety of ways, and a two-car garage. The home is nestled up to a beautiful green conservation area and comes furnished, if desired. The kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded kitchen cabinetry with pull out shelves, crown molding, stainless hardware, etc. The home is still furnished with all the bells and whistles that came with the model home and are yours to enjoy. This home is zoned for the highly coveted Steinbrenner High School. A short drive to the Veterans Expressway, and all of the restaurants/venues Dale Mabry has to offer! Available for $2300/mo.