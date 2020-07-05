16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E

Amenities

Rare opportunity! Three bedroom, two bath villa conveniently centrally located in Northdale area. Great room, dining area, master bedroom and second bedroom feel larger with their vaulted ceilings. Third bedroom is complete with french doors, making it the perfect home office space if needed. Additional features include fireplace, breakfast bar and outside storage closet. The living area is further enhanced with a very large and private screened lanai in which both the Master bedroom and living room has access by sliding glass doors. Community pool and 2 dedicated parking spaces as well as numerous guest spaces.