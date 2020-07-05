All apartments in Northdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E

16117 Rambling Vine Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

16117 Rambling Vine Drive East, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare opportunity! Three bedroom, two bath villa conveniently centrally located in Northdale area. Great room, dining area, master bedroom and second bedroom feel larger with their vaulted ceilings. Third bedroom is complete with french doors, making it the perfect home office space if needed. Additional features include fireplace, breakfast bar and outside storage closet. The living area is further enhanced with a very large and private screened lanai in which both the Master bedroom and living room has access by sliding glass doors. Community pool and 2 dedicated parking spaces as well as numerous guest spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have any available units?
16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have?
Some of 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have a pool?
Yes, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E has a pool.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 16117 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.

