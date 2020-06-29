15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Single Family Home - Nice - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile and luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout (no carpet), a gas stove, indoor laundry hookups, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested. Rent includes lawn care.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j5KoaSsivi6



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.



Pets: We do accept one pet weighing 35 lbs. or less on this property. Sorry, cats are not allowed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take Erlich to Hutchinson, left on Rawls Rd, turn left into 2nd entrance of Bella Vista.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you



