Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:56 PM

15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr.

15415 Lake Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15415 Lake Bella Vista Drive, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - Nice - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this spacious 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile and luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout (no carpet), a gas stove, indoor laundry hookups, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested. Rent includes lawn care.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j5KoaSsivi6

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept one pet weighing 35 lbs. or less on this property. Sorry, cats are not allowed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Erlich to Hutchinson, left on Rawls Rd, turn left into 2nd entrance of Bella Vista.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE2531192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have any available units?
15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have?
Some of 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15415 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
