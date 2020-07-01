15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court trash valet

This second floor unit has just be reconditioned with new flooring, painting, and new clothes washer & dryer. It is located in a conservative area that offers community living with a resort type of surroundings and located next to shopping malls, great dinning places to go to. This unit has a large master bedroom one super large walk in closet. This unit speaks for its self and offers a storage room located off the balcony. The rent includes association dues, and all amenities for example: pool, tennis court, dog park, gym, BBQ area, carwash, club house and is a gated community. Water, sewer and valet trash collection is included in the rent.