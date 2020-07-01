All apartments in Northdale
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

15027 Arbor Reserve Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15027 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
This second floor unit has just be reconditioned with new flooring, painting, and new clothes washer & dryer. It is located in a conservative area that offers community living with a resort type of surroundings and located next to shopping malls, great dinning places to go to. This unit has a large master bedroom one super large walk in closet. This unit speaks for its self and offers a storage room located off the balcony. The rent includes association dues, and all amenities for example: pool, tennis court, dog park, gym, BBQ area, carwash, club house and is a gated community. Water, sewer and valet trash collection is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have any available units?
15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15027 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

