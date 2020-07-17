14905 Arbor Springs Cir

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. This beautiful condo is located in a gated community in the heart of Carrollwood & has tons of resort style amenities. This condo features an open layout with lots of light, large living & dining room areas, covered balcony and inside utility room. Walk to the communities Village Center with Day Spa, Post Office, Laundromat, & Resort Style Amenities such as the large infinity pool overlooking a lake, tropical spa, top of the line clubroom with room to entertain, fitness center, separate cooking & entertainment room with a large gas grill, tennis court, ping pong table, car wash station, pet walk, and so much more! Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more.