All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 14905 Arbor Springs Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
14905 Arbor Springs Cir
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:23 PM

14905 Arbor Springs Cir

14905 Arbor Springs Cr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14905 Arbor Springs Cr, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. This beautiful condo is located in a gated community in the heart of Carrollwood & has tons of resort style amenities. This condo features an open layout with lots of light, large living & dining room areas, covered balcony and inside utility room. Walk to the communities Village Center with Day Spa, Post Office, Laundromat, & Resort Style Amenities such as the large infinity pool overlooking a lake, tropical spa, top of the line clubroom with room to entertain, fitness center, separate cooking & entertainment room with a large gas grill, tennis court, ping pong table, car wash station, pet walk, and so much more! Conveniently located, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have any available units?
14905 Arbor Springs Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have?
Some of 14905 Arbor Springs Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14905 Arbor Springs Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14905 Arbor Springs Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 Arbor Springs Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir offer parking?
No, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir does not offer parking.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir has a pool.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have accessible units?
No, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 Arbor Springs Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 Arbor Springs Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg