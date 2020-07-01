All apartments in Northdale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE

14243 Damselfly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14243 Damselfly Dr, Northdale, FL 33625
Brookshire Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Available Now! LUXURY Townhome in the “All New” GATED Lakeview at Citrus Park Townhome Community. Bring Your Kayaks…because you will have access to the Picturesque Gant Lake with it’s Community Pier, Fishing, Picnic Area & Playground. Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/large Loft, a 2 CAR DRIVEWAY w/1 car garage. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Granite counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Large Walk-in Pantry, Elegant Pendant Lighting, & handy "Stop & Drop"/Mud Rm area at Kitchen/garage entrance. Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Room area, Lighted Fan in Great Room, 1st floor Half Bath. Sliding doors to screened Lanai, community rear privacy fence. Wooden Stairway leads you to 2nd floor w/spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area. Split Bedroom Plan w/Loft in the Center & a convenient 2nd floor Laundry Closet w/cabinetry (Washer & Dryer included). Master Bedroom Suite is spectacular w/a huge Master Closet, along w/a 2nd closet, Tray ceilings, Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks & Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/spacious WALK-IN closets. Blinds have already been installed. 2nd Bath has tub/Shower combination. This community is Centrally Located w/easy access to the Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, restaurants, shopping are right around the corner & just a short drive to Tampa & Tampa Airport. Top rated schools! Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have any available units?
14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have?
Some of 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14243 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

