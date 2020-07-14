2220 Seward Cir

Amenities

Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath for Rent in Sarasota!! Avail 8/1 - Avail. 8/1 Hurry into view this beautiful 3bed/ 2bath home available for rent in Sarasota!! This property is situated on a large corner lot and located just minutes from US 301 and shopping plazas. Upon entering, you will find the cozy living room that features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with nice white cabinets and matching appliances. All three bedrooms allow for queen-size beds and feature laminate flooring. There is a large fenced-in backyard great for unwinding in this beautiful Florida weather! Washer and dryer hook-ups. Monthly rent is $1,595/mo.



To schedule a showing call or text: Joleisy Machado at 941-500-3027



No Smoking



Pet are allowed and will be screened through petscreening.com. Breed restrictions, & refundable pet deposit required. You must purchase dog liability insurance prior to receiving the keys.



First, last & security due at move-in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month's rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent.



Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com

Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the residents total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Listed by Relax Realty Group, Inc



(RLNE5907805)