Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2220 Seward Cir

2220 Seward Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Seward Circle, North Sarasota, FL 34234

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath for Rent in Sarasota!! Avail 8/1 - Avail. 8/1 Hurry into view this beautiful 3bed/ 2bath home available for rent in Sarasota!! This property is situated on a large corner lot and located just minutes from US 301 and shopping plazas. Upon entering, you will find the cozy living room that features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with nice white cabinets and matching appliances. All three bedrooms allow for queen-size beds and feature laminate flooring. There is a large fenced-in backyard great for unwinding in this beautiful Florida weather! Washer and dryer hook-ups. Monthly rent is $1,595/mo.

To schedule a showing call or text: Joleisy Machado at 941-500-3027

No Smoking

Pet are allowed and will be screened through petscreening.com. Breed restrictions, & refundable pet deposit required. You must purchase dog liability insurance prior to receiving the keys.

First, last & security due at move-in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month's rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent.

Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com
Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the residents total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listed by Relax Realty Group, Inc

(RLNE5907805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Seward Cir have any available units?
2220 Seward Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Sarasota, FL.
Is 2220 Seward Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Seward Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Seward Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Seward Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Seward Cir offer parking?
No, 2220 Seward Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Seward Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Seward Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Seward Cir have a pool?
No, 2220 Seward Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Seward Cir have accessible units?
No, 2220 Seward Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Seward Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Seward Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Seward Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Seward Cir has units with air conditioning.
