1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs. The ground floor features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, living room / dining room combo that has been recently renovated with tile flooring, and a half bath as well! Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and walk in closets in each room. The washer and dryer are on the second floor at the top or the stairs, so there is no need to bring your clothes up and down stairs when washing them! The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot, a storage closet, and a bright and sunny outdoor patio space facing a golf course. The gated community also has a community pool! Pets are OK! This is an annual or longer term lease property.