Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:08 AM

1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE

1106 Grantham Dr · (888) 534-1116
Location

1106 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1171 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs. The ground floor features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, living room / dining room combo that has been recently renovated with tile flooring, and a half bath as well! Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and walk in closets in each room. The washer and dryer are on the second floor at the top or the stairs, so there is no need to bring your clothes up and down stairs when washing them! The unit comes with 1 assigned parking spot, a storage closet, and a bright and sunny outdoor patio space facing a golf course. The gated community also has a community pool! Pets are OK! This is an annual or longer term lease property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have any available units?
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
