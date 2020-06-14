222 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with gym
"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)
Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.