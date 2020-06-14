Apartment List
222 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.

1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.

1 Unit Available
1200 Marine Way
1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1220 sqft
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.

Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.

Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.

1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.

1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
2724 Anzio Court
2724 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely furnished third floor unit. Great amenities, pool, jacuzzi, steam/sauna rooms, gym, tennis, etc.

1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.

1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
2915 Tuscany Court
2915 Tuscany Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
915 Tuscany Court Apt #303, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 02/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness

1 Unit Available
2808 Amalei Drive
2808 Amalei Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom 3rd floor condo. Split bedrooms, large living and dining area. Balcony overlooking the development. Resort style pool, clubhouse, gym, saunas. Close to the beautiful Gardens Mall, beaches, resaurants. Must see.

1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,

1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.

1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.
City Guide for North Palm Beach, FL

"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)

Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Palm Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

