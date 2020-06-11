3414 Hancock Bridge PKY

Amenities

Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo. North Star is situated on 12.5 fully guard gated acres with pool & spa, lighted tennis courts, pickle ball fitness center, aerobics room, steam rooms, card & billiards room, movie theater, clubhouse, bocce ball and more. All overlooking marina, river and a free trolley ride across the bridge to downtown Fort Myer's newly revitalized River District loaded with Restaurants, Taverns, City Park and Theater and Concert Events, galleries, shops, boutiques and more. Lease a slip in the marina or walk down the marina to four outstanding waterfront restaurants, makes you feel like you are in the Florida Keys. Just 20 minutes ride to Jet Blue Park (RED SOX) or Hammond Stadium (TWINS). Beaches just 30-minute drive time. Be in the heart of it all!