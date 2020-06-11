All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:02 AM

3414 Hancock Bridge PKY

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway · (239) 980-2158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo. North Star is situated on 12.5 fully guard gated acres with pool & spa, lighted tennis courts, pickle ball fitness center, aerobics room, steam rooms, card & billiards room, movie theater, clubhouse, bocce ball and more. All overlooking marina, river and a free trolley ride across the bridge to downtown Fort Myer's newly revitalized River District loaded with Restaurants, Taverns, City Park and Theater and Concert Events, galleries, shops, boutiques and more. Lease a slip in the marina or walk down the marina to four outstanding waterfront restaurants, makes you feel like you are in the Florida Keys. Just 20 minutes ride to Jet Blue Park (RED SOX) or Hammond Stadium (TWINS). Beaches just 30-minute drive time. Be in the heart of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have any available units?
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have?
Some of 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY offer parking?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have a pool?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY has a pool.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have accessible units?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3414 Hancock Bridge PKY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity