All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:09 AM

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway · (239) 770-6416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION **
North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club theater, club room with fireplace, conference rooms, gathering area, library, Wi-Fi access throughout and a health club complete with state-of-the-art equipment, an aerobic/yoga center and men's & women's massage, steam, and locker rooms. Residents of the North Star Yacht Club enjoy unparalleled amenities and the finest in Southwest Florida waterfront living. The residence clubhouse will be the perfect place to meet, socialize, and host parties. The private marina and boat slips are perfect for boating enthusiasts, while golf lovers will fall in love with the variety of Golf courses located minutes from the North Star Yacht Club. ** The spacious Fort Myers Condos are made all the more appealing with the resort-style amenities offered at the North Star Yacht Club and the amazing community of North Fort Myers ** As if a stunning 15,000 square foot clubhouse wasn't enough, the campus at North Star Yacht Club includes: over sized resort-style pool & spa, 16 private poolside cabanas, wading pool, BBQ pavilions, picnic area, 2 lighted tennis courts, fitness trail, putting green, sandy beach, sand volleyball, pet-friendly exercise area and a marina boardwalk. ** But the list doesn't end there as North Star Yacht Club offers Ft Myers residents the availability to dock boats at deep-water slips accommodating boats up to 55 feet in length. Water, electric and telephone hookups are available dockside. These Ft Myers luxury condominiums feature the latest modern conveniences and the residents enjoy the finest resort-style amenities at an unprecedented value. A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Pet w/ approval Small **
Water & WiFi Cable Included in Rent * 2 GARAGE PARKING SPOTS **
Door attendant, Elevator, Laundry room, Parking, Storage units, Wheelchair access
2/2/Plus Den condo ** GREAT LOCATION **
North Star Yacht Club FEATURING two-story 15,000-square-foot clubhouse loaded with unique resort-style amenities including: bar and full catering kitchen, billiards room, business center, card room, club theater, club room with fireplace, conference rooms, gathering area, library, Wi-Fi access throughout and a health club complete with state-of-the-art equipment, an aerobic/yoga center and men's & women's massage, steam, and locker rooms. Residents of the North Star Yacht Club enjoy unparalleled amenities and the finest in Southwest Florida waterfront living. The residence clubhouse will be the perfect place to meet, socialize, and host parties. The private marina and boat slips are perfect for boating enthusiasts, while golf lovers will fall in love with the variety of Golf courses located minutes from the North Star Yacht Club. ** The spacious Fort Myers Condos are made all the more appealing with the resort-style amenities offered at the North Star Yacht Club and the amazing community of North Fort Myers ** As if a stunning 15,000 square foot clubhouse wasn't enough, the campus at North Star Yacht Club includes: over sized resort-style pool & spa, 16 private poolside cabanas, wading pool, BBQ pavilions, picnic area, 2 lighted tennis courts, fitness trail, putting green, sandy beach, sand volleyball, pet-friendly exercise area and a marina boardwalk. ** But the list doesn't end there as North Star Yacht Club offers Ft Myers residents the availability to dock boats at deep-water slips accommodating boats up to 55 feet in length. Water, electric and telephone hookups are available dockside. These Ft Myers luxury condominiums feature the latest modern conveniences and the residents enjoy the finest resort-style amenities at an unprecedented value. A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Pet w/ approval Small **
Water & WiFi Cable Included in Rent * 2 GARAGE PARKING SPOTS **
Door attendant, Elevator, Laundry room, Parking, Storage units, Wheelchair access
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have any available units?
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have?
Some of 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 is pet friendly.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 offers parking.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have a pool?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 has a pool.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have accessible units?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 has accessible units.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway - 1, #302?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct
North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Apartments with BalconiesNorth Fort Myers Apartments with Parking
North Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Osprey, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
South Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity