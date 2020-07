Amenities

in unit laundry pool bbq/grill furnished carpet

FURNISHED. Beautiful Water Views, Walking Distance to Marina-town and Downtown Fort Myers! Carpet is being taken out. Tile will be going in soon! Upstairs Washer & Dryer. Minutes from Caloosahatchee. Bright and Open Living Area on first floor. Amenities include Heated Pool and Gas Grill. Free Trolly to Downtown Fort Myers.