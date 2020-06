Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Seasonally Available 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Community of Magnolia Landing. Enjoy the many amenities of this desirable golf community located just off of Highway 41 in North Fort Myers, Florida. Convenient to both Fort Myers and Punta Gorda this home is meticulously kept and available now. No smoking or pets please. There is a separate HOA application process. Minimum of One Month Lease. THE PROPERTY IS RENTED FROM JANUARY THROUGH MARCH OF 2021.