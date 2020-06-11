1900 Corona Del Sire DR

Amenities

Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021. Huge Screened in Lanai with Gas BBQ Beautiful view. Granite countertops in Kitchen, great workspace and kitchen eat in area, Heron Glen has so much to offer - Huge Clubhouse with full size heated pool, fitness room, restaurant, Golf course, pickle ball and more. 30 day minimum and can rent up to December 31, 2020. comps with Golf cart for easy access on the property. Garage has room for one car only. Pet Friendly - dogs only must be approved