Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking. Boat docks are available and limited to first come and approval of association. Community pool is only a short walk away and the area is great for walking and bike riding. Owner would consider shorter term lease with off season rate increase.