All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 1464 Piney Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
1464 Piney Road
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:51 AM

1464 Piney Road

1464 Piney Road · (239) 994-4678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1464 Piney Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
2 BR/1 Bath home with a den. Cozy home with spacious yard.

Outdoor living! A spacious screened porch facing the large open yard with two sheds and fire pit area. (The sheds are powered.) A slider opens from the porch into the kitchen letting in plenty of light a view of the yard. The living room and den are bright and airy with multiple windows. There is ample parking for friends and family.

This home is professionally managed and maintained.
Call/Text Rick @239-994-4678 to see the home on your schedule.

Your household gross monthly income needs to be >= $3,333
No Pets are permitted at this property.

$ 1,075.00 RENT
$ - 75.00 DISCOUNT *(earned monthly by paying rent by the last day of the month for the upcoming
month)
============
$ 1,000.00 (advertised rent after $75.00 discount)

$ 35.00 SEPTIC REPLACEMENT FEE
$ N/A WATER (Water Supply Account with Lee County Utilities)
============
$1,035.00* Total Monthly Payment

The security deposit is $1,600.00
One time costs: $50 (to be explained later)

Once approved with regular acceptance, you can move in with as little as $1,800.00. The balance of $885.00 is due within a few weeks.

Application Fee: $35/adult

Click below to apply online:
https://anchorpropertyservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Click on "apply online" on the right in the blue header

To pay for application fees:
The paypal for application fees is https://www.paypal.me/youranchor
Pay $35 for each application as "Friends and Family" to avoid additional fees.
You will be contacted in 2-3 days.

MINIMUM APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS

• No Evictions (< 5 years back)
o 5-10 years may require an additional security deposit
• No Felonies consisting of:
o Felony with a weapon (up to 10 years back)
o Entering a property (up to 5 years back)
o Illegal Drug Sales (up to 10 years back)
• No Sexual Predators or Offenders
• No False or Omitted application information (truth is required)
• Social Security Number
• Credit score
o = or < 500 on Experian National Risk Model (low score = low risk)
• Must Meet Minimum Monthly Gross Income (30% Gross income must equal advertised monthly rent) & other criteria based on past/current residential and employment history
• Best application chosen based on applications received prior to final approval. If approved but not selected for home applied for you may be offered another available home or receive an offer for a home available in the future.

Applicants must meet minimum approval requirements. $1,800 security deposit required (included in $2,000 move in money, total is appoximately $2,885).

Additional security may be required after application review, including for applicants with smoking. All homes have Washer & Dryer hookups inside, A/C. Homes have a maximum occupancy limit determined by the management. Please ask about this for the home you are considering. If the price info does not address water then you will need to get a water supply account with the county or Mobile Home Park. The sewer (septic) is provided through us, we only ask for a fee for replacing septic tank systems, it is not a charge for usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Piney Road have any available units?
1464 Piney Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1464 Piney Road have?
Some of 1464 Piney Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Piney Road currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Piney Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Piney Road pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Piney Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 1464 Piney Road offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Piney Road does offer parking.
Does 1464 Piney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Piney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Piney Road have a pool?
No, 1464 Piney Road does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Piney Road have accessible units?
No, 1464 Piney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Piney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 Piney Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Piney Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1464 Piney Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1464 Piney Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity