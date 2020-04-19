1464 Piney Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning fire pit range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

2 BR/1 Bath home with a den. Cozy home with spacious yard.



Outdoor living! A spacious screened porch facing the large open yard with two sheds and fire pit area. (The sheds are powered.) A slider opens from the porch into the kitchen letting in plenty of light a view of the yard. The living room and den are bright and airy with multiple windows. There is ample parking for friends and family.



This home is professionally managed and maintained.

Call/Text Rick @239-994-4678 to see the home on your schedule.



Your household gross monthly income needs to be >= $3,333

No Pets are permitted at this property.



$ 1,075.00 RENT

$ - 75.00 DISCOUNT *(earned monthly by paying rent by the last day of the month for the upcoming

month)

============

$ 1,000.00 (advertised rent after $75.00 discount)



$ 35.00 SEPTIC REPLACEMENT FEE

$ N/A WATER (Water Supply Account with Lee County Utilities)

============

$1,035.00* Total Monthly Payment



The security deposit is $1,600.00

One time costs: $50 (to be explained later)



Once approved with regular acceptance, you can move in with as little as $1,800.00. The balance of $885.00 is due within a few weeks.



Application Fee: $35/adult



Click below to apply online:

https://anchorpropertyservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Click on "apply online" on the right in the blue header



To pay for application fees:

The paypal for application fees is https://www.paypal.me/youranchor

Pay $35 for each application as "Friends and Family" to avoid additional fees.

You will be contacted in 2-3 days.



MINIMUM APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS



• No Evictions (< 5 years back)

o 5-10 years may require an additional security deposit

• No Felonies consisting of:

o Felony with a weapon (up to 10 years back)

o Entering a property (up to 5 years back)

o Illegal Drug Sales (up to 10 years back)

• No Sexual Predators or Offenders

• No False or Omitted application information (truth is required)

• Social Security Number

• Credit score

o = or < 500 on Experian National Risk Model (low score = low risk)

• Must Meet Minimum Monthly Gross Income (30% Gross income must equal advertised monthly rent) & other criteria based on past/current residential and employment history

• Best application chosen based on applications received prior to final approval. If approved but not selected for home applied for you may be offered another available home or receive an offer for a home available in the future.



Applicants must meet minimum approval requirements. $1,800 security deposit required (included in $2,000 move in money, total is appoximately $2,885).



Additional security may be required after application review, including for applicants with smoking. All homes have Washer & Dryer hookups inside, A/C. Homes have a maximum occupancy limit determined by the management. Please ask about this for the home you are considering. If the price info does not address water then you will need to get a water supply account with the county or Mobile Home Park. The sewer (septic) is provided through us, we only ask for a fee for replacing septic tank systems, it is not a charge for usage.