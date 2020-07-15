All apartments in North Fort Myers
12890 Seaside Key CT
12890 Seaside Key CT

12890 Seaside Key Court · No Longer Available
Location

12890 Seaside Key Court, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
MOODY RIVER - Beautiful new home with many upgrades. 2 Bedrooms and Home Office .Upgraded kitchen and bath cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, kitchen back-splash, and screen enclosure. Moody River Estates is a resort lifestyle community located just minutes away from waterfront dining and the Fort Myers Downtown River District. This gated community features a beautiful resort style pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, community club house, playground, billiards room, boat launch and more. This maintenance free community features D.R. Horton's award winning floor plans and high level of standard features. This is a must see! Application fee for Association and approval / Application required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have any available units?
12890 Seaside Key CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 12890 Seaside Key CT have?
Some of 12890 Seaside Key CT's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12890 Seaside Key CT currently offering any rent specials?
12890 Seaside Key CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12890 Seaside Key CT pet-friendly?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT offer parking?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT does not offer parking.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have a pool?
Yes, 12890 Seaside Key CT has a pool.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have accessible units?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12890 Seaside Key CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12890 Seaside Key CT does not have units with air conditioning.
