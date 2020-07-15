12890 Seaside Key CT

Amenities

MOODY RIVER - Beautiful new home with many upgrades. 2 Bedrooms and Home Office .Upgraded kitchen and bath cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, kitchen back-splash, and screen enclosure. Moody River Estates is a resort lifestyle community located just minutes away from waterfront dining and the Fort Myers Downtown River District. This gated community features a beautiful resort style pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, community club house, playground, billiards room, boat launch and more. This maintenance free community features D.R. Horton's award winning floor plans and high level of standard features. This is a must see! Application fee for Association and approval / Application required