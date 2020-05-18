99 BISON TRL

Amenities

Check out the virtual tour... Home is also listed for sale -MLS# 1031185 - Will be removed upon leasing. Available Now! Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle! Located in the desirable Twenty Mile neighborhood Just a short walk or golf cart ride to Palm Valley Academy and minutes from Splash and Spray water parks, Ponte Vedra Beach, dining and shopping. This beautiful 4/4/2 + loft home is on a preserve lot with large fenced in yard and features a formal dining, downstairs guest suite and full bath, upgraded kitchen open to living/family room, breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk in closets, 2 additional bedrooms one which has a full bath in it, loft, laundry room, 4th full bath and many upgrades throughout.