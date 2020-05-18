All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 99 BISON TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
99 BISON TRL
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

99 BISON TRL

99 Bison Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

99 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest suite
Check out the virtual tour... Home is also listed for sale -MLS# 1031185 - Will be removed upon leasing. Available Now! Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle! Located in the desirable Twenty Mile neighborhood Just a short walk or golf cart ride to Palm Valley Academy and minutes from Splash and Spray water parks, Ponte Vedra Beach, dining and shopping. This beautiful 4/4/2 + loft home is on a preserve lot with large fenced in yard and features a formal dining, downstairs guest suite and full bath, upgraded kitchen open to living/family room, breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and bath with separate garden tub and shower, walk in closets, 2 additional bedrooms one which has a full bath in it, loft, laundry room, 4th full bath and many upgrades throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 BISON TRL have any available units?
99 BISON TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 99 BISON TRL have?
Some of 99 BISON TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 BISON TRL currently offering any rent specials?
99 BISON TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 BISON TRL pet-friendly?
No, 99 BISON TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 99 BISON TRL offer parking?
Yes, 99 BISON TRL offers parking.
Does 99 BISON TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 BISON TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 BISON TRL have a pool?
Yes, 99 BISON TRL has a pool.
Does 99 BISON TRL have accessible units?
No, 99 BISON TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 99 BISON TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 BISON TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 BISON TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 BISON TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville