98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Live just minutes to the Nocatee Splash Park and Nocatee Town Center in this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome that is completely updated! Built in 2013, the home features wood tile throughout the downstairs living spaces, a beautiful staircase with wood treads and crown molding. The gourmet kitchen features 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs boasts a loft and all 3 bedrooms. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanity with granite countertops, garden tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms are spacious in size and share a bathroom with dual vanity and tub/shower combo. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. Washer and dryer included ''as-is''. Home also includes a water