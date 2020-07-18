All apartments in Nocatee
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:11 PM

98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK

98 Magnolia Creek Walk · (904) 614-8680
Location

98 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Live just minutes to the Nocatee Splash Park and Nocatee Town Center in this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome that is completely updated! Built in 2013, the home features wood tile throughout the downstairs living spaces, a beautiful staircase with wood treads and crown molding. The gourmet kitchen features 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, large island, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs boasts a loft and all 3 bedrooms. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanity with granite countertops, garden tub and walk-in shower. The additional bedrooms are spacious in size and share a bathroom with dual vanity and tub/shower combo. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. Washer and dryer included ''as-is''. Home also includes a water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have any available units?
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have?
Some of 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK currently offering any rent specials?
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK pet-friendly?
No, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK offer parking?
Yes, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK offers parking.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have a pool?
Yes, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK has a pool.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have accessible units?
No, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK does not have units with air conditioning.

